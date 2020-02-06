Home Cities Chennai

Sitting amid quarries in Chennai's suburbs, school kids breathe poison

Students of three schools around the Tirusulam granite crushing units are suffering from various respiratory ailments due to dust pollution.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Schools around the Tirusulam granite crushing units are suffering from various respiratory ailments due to dust pollution | martin louis

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While state building regulations do not allow educational institutions to be set-up anywhere near live quarries or crushing units, ground reality seems to be very different. In Zamin Pallavaram, students currently studying in schools near Tirusulam granite crushing units are suffering from respiratory ailments due to severe dust pollution.

Though Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, prohibit residential, commercial, industrial or institutional structures to be constructed 500 metres within live crushing units, three schools in Pallavaram are located close to active crushing units.

Making matters worse, eight crushing units that were closed by the state pollution control board were reopened recently. Including the newly reopened units, there are around 55 blue metal, M sand and granite crushing units within Tirusulam area.  

Student fall sick, shift schools

Among the three schools, a private CBSE school shifted their campus from 200 feet radial road to this spot next to the crushers three years ago. Parents who were unhappy about this relocation due to pollution issues protested initially. But once students started developing severe cough, dust allergies, and ENT issues, parents started admitting their children to other schools, far away from the crushing units.

"Because of the school's decision to change campus, the health of 3,000-odd students is affected. My 10-year-old son developed severe ear pain and allergy as he is constantly exposed to dust from the crushers. Last year, students from an entire section from fourth standard left school because of this issue," said a parent of a fifth standard student who has applied for a TC due to pollution problems.  

Parents demand for relocation of school

Students who are unable to shift schools, resort to wearing masks and earbuds. When Express visited the spot, the road leading to this school was laid only with loose Jalli stones which added to the already present thick layer of dust. Scooters and cars parked inside the campus were coated with a thick layer of dust.

The sole demand of parents of the students is that this school should be shifted to another spot, far away from the crushing units. "We were not intimated about the relocation plan. The management openly tells the parents to take their children elsewhere if we have a problem with the environment. Knowing the school's proximity to the crushing units, how did the authorities grant them permission ?," said Gayathri*, a parent.

Though the other two schools are within 500 metres of the crushing units, they are not as badly affected as this school, said parents. "Lorries carrying stones cross these schools and make dust pollution even worse. Students even avoid playing in the ground because of this issue," said another parent  who didn't want to be named.

School questions legality of crushers

A senior official from the school education department said that the issue was recently notified to them by the state pollution control board officials. "We will immediately look into the issue. It is not possible for schools to set-up without obtaining approval from health, fire service and building regulation authorities. Parents must also avoid sending their children to such schools," added the official.

A member from the school management said that the crusher units are illegally functioning at Tirusulam which should be shut down immediately. "Thought the pollution control board had issued a notice to the units to close down, they are functioning illegally. All quarries and crushing units were shifted to Sriperumbadur. These should move there as well," added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air pollution Chennai schools Granite quarries Dust pollution CBSE schools
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp