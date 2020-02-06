Sitting amid quarries in Chennai's suburbs, school kids breathe poison

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While state building regulations do not allow educational institutions to be set-up anywhere near live quarries or crushing units, ground reality seems to be very different. In Zamin Pallavaram, students currently studying in schools near Tirusulam granite crushing units are suffering from respiratory ailments due to severe dust pollution.

Though Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, prohibit residential, commercial, industrial or institutional structures to be constructed 500 metres within live crushing units, three schools in Pallavaram are located close to active crushing units.

Making matters worse, eight crushing units that were closed by the state pollution control board were reopened recently. Including the newly reopened units, there are around 55 blue metal, M sand and granite crushing units within Tirusulam area.

Student fall sick, shift schools

Among the three schools, a private CBSE school shifted their campus from 200 feet radial road to this spot next to the crushers three years ago. Parents who were unhappy about this relocation due to pollution issues protested initially. But once students started developing severe cough, dust allergies, and ENT issues, parents started admitting their children to other schools, far away from the crushing units.

"Because of the school's decision to change campus, the health of 3,000-odd students is affected. My 10-year-old son developed severe ear pain and allergy as he is constantly exposed to dust from the crushers. Last year, students from an entire section from fourth standard left school because of this issue," said a parent of a fifth standard student who has applied for a TC due to pollution problems.

Parents demand for relocation of school

Students who are unable to shift schools, resort to wearing masks and earbuds. When Express visited the spot, the road leading to this school was laid only with loose Jalli stones which added to the already present thick layer of dust. Scooters and cars parked inside the campus were coated with a thick layer of dust.

The sole demand of parents of the students is that this school should be shifted to another spot, far away from the crushing units. "We were not intimated about the relocation plan. The management openly tells the parents to take their children elsewhere if we have a problem with the environment. Knowing the school's proximity to the crushing units, how did the authorities grant them permission ?," said Gayathri*, a parent.

Though the other two schools are within 500 metres of the crushing units, they are not as badly affected as this school, said parents. "Lorries carrying stones cross these schools and make dust pollution even worse. Students even avoid playing in the ground because of this issue," said another parent who didn't want to be named.

School questions legality of crushers

A senior official from the school education department said that the issue was recently notified to them by the state pollution control board officials. "We will immediately look into the issue. It is not possible for schools to set-up without obtaining approval from health, fire service and building regulation authorities. Parents must also avoid sending their children to such schools," added the official.

A member from the school management said that the crusher units are illegally functioning at Tirusulam which should be shut down immediately. "Thought the pollution control board had issued a notice to the units to close down, they are functioning illegally. All quarries and crushing units were shifted to Sriperumbadur. These should move there as well," added.