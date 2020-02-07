Loan fraud: Gang that stole lakhs nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Think twice if you get a call promising a bank loan at low interest. City police arrested six persons who reportedly ran a fake call centre at Nanganallur and promised people to get bank loans at low interest. The gang allegedly swindled several lakhs from the bank accounts of the victims.

A senior police officer said the main suspects - Selvaprabhu and Sivakumar, and their associates- Vinoth and three women who worked as team leaders in the call centres, had been running it for last 3 years.



Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said the staff would make calls in the guise of mediators, for banks offering personal loans. “They would ask the victims to deposit money to avail a loan and later, transfer it to their accounts. For instance, they would ask the victim to deposit Rs 50,000 to maintain minimum balance for a Rs 5 lakh loan. Once, the bank details are obtained, they would send an OTP and transfer the money to their e-wallets. ”Later, they would call the customer and say the loan is rejected due to lack of documents and then switch off their phones.