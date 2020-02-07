Main suspect in TNPSC exam scam surrenders, 3 others nabbed by cops

Express News Service By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The main suspect in the TNPSC scam surrendered at the Saidapet magistrate court on Thursday. Investigations have revealed that S Jayakumar of Chennai was involved in tampering the answer sheets of around 42 candidates. The candidates cleared Group-IIA in 2017 and are currently in government jobs. CB-CID sleuths on Thursday arrested armed reserve constable K Sithandi from Sivaganga, T Boopathi from Tiruvannamalai, and V Karthik from Ranipet. Sithandi collected around `82.5 lakh from Group-IIA aspirants in 2017 and handed it over to M Muthukumar.

The amount reached Jayakumar through Narayanan of Ariyur. Sithandi had also collected `7.5 lakh from 15 people in 2019 for Group IV exam, of which five cleared it and are working in different government offices. Boopathi, who worked as an agent, collected `55 lakh in 2017 and handed it over to Jayakumar. Karthik had given `9 lakh to Jayakumar through his relative and cleared the exam with 268.5 marks. He is currently working as an assistant in Ezhilagam. The CB-CID got 5-day custody of accused Omkanthan, who was assigned to assist TNPSC staff Manickavel in transporting answer sheets from Rameswaram to Chennai, when the tampering happened.