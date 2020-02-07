Submit report on Mannady encroachments, says High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in Madras High Court for a directive to authorities concerned, to remove encroachments by hotels and eateries on Mannady Street and its footpath at Broadway within a time frame. Petitioner N T Arasu, a resident of Mannady for about 40 years, said encroachments by unknown and floating population has become a big nuisance.

Apart from this, several unauthorised eateries and hotels have come up. Due to the authorities’ inaction, the public is inconvenienced. Apart from traffic jam due to encroachments, pedestrians are at great risk as they have to use the carriageway. There have been many accidents. Even if the outlets are licensed, they violate the terms and conditions of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Most eateries are not preparing the food in a hygienic manner and this adversely affects health of consumers. Food safety officers are not to be seen anywhere near these units. Wasted food is dumped in drainage resulting in blocks, petitioner said.



A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, directed the authorities, including Greater Chennai Corporation, to file a detailed report with regard to the steps taken to remove the encroachments.