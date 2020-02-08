Home Cities Chennai

HC seeks report on unauthorised hospitals

The Madras High Court has issued a stern warning to authorities concerned for not initiating action against corporate hospitals that has unauthorised constructions. 

Published: 08th February 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a stern warning to authorities concerned for not initiating action against corporate hospitals that has unauthorised constructions. The bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, has granted the final opportunity to Central Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Health and Family Welfare Department, to submit comprehensive status reports on unauthorised constructions carried out by the hospitals, especially the corporate hospital in Chennai, and action taken on the final report of the State Level Experts’ Committee, failing which, “the topmost officials manning the authority/department, have to personally remain present before this court, for rendering necessary assistance.”

The court passed strictures following the submission made by social activist Jawaharlal Shanmugam, who is a member of State Level Experts’ Committee, saying final report of the committee was kept in cold storage, while very many hospitals had put up wholly unauthorised structures undermining the safety and welfare of not only the patients but also its employees. 

“The inept attitude and deliberate inaction on the part of regulatory authorities, have to be viewed very seriously,” the bench said in the order. The standing counsel appearing for Central Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) submitted that as and when the committee report is made public, appropriate action would be taken to demolish illegal constructions and also before issuing the completion certificate, the fulfilment of fire safety norms would be looked into. “This court having issued appropriate directions in the matter earlier, those directions are hardly complied with, and as and when this matter is listed, lame excuses are being made in the form of seeking time to get appropriate instructions,” Justice Sathyanarayanan stated. The matter has been posted for March 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp