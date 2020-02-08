HC seeks report on unauthorised hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a stern warning to authorities concerned for not initiating action against corporate hospitals that has unauthorised constructions. The bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, has granted the final opportunity to Central Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Health and Family Welfare Department, to submit comprehensive status reports on unauthorised constructions carried out by the hospitals, especially the corporate hospital in Chennai, and action taken on the final report of the State Level Experts’ Committee, failing which, “the topmost officials manning the authority/department, have to personally remain present before this court, for rendering necessary assistance.”

The court passed strictures following the submission made by social activist Jawaharlal Shanmugam, who is a member of State Level Experts’ Committee, saying final report of the committee was kept in cold storage, while very many hospitals had put up wholly unauthorised structures undermining the safety and welfare of not only the patients but also its employees.

“The inept attitude and deliberate inaction on the part of regulatory authorities, have to be viewed very seriously,” the bench said in the order. The standing counsel appearing for Central Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) submitted that as and when the committee report is made public, appropriate action would be taken to demolish illegal constructions and also before issuing the completion certificate, the fulfilment of fire safety norms would be looked into. “This court having issued appropriate directions in the matter earlier, those directions are hardly complied with, and as and when this matter is listed, lame excuses are being made in the form of seeking time to get appropriate instructions,” Justice Sathyanarayanan stated. The matter has been posted for March 13.