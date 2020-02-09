Chennai: Kavalan app rescues woman from loo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unusual incident, a 35-year old woman was rescued after she got trapped in the bathroom of a hotel in Nungambakkam. Policemen came to her rescue after she sent an SOS through the Kavalan App.

City police commissioner appreciated two police officers for their swift action in rescuing the woman. The personnel, special sub-inspector S Pooncholai and head constable M Sankar, were responding to the SOS call when they got the alert from the woman, aged 35 years, who was staying at a hotel in Nungambakkam. She got stuck inside the bathroom and immediately pressed SOS on the Kavalan app.