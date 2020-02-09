Chennai’s 5th water reservoir to be ready soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: By March-end, the city’s fifth reservoir, coming up in Tiruvallur, will be ready for use, after a delay of nearly five years. Officials said Rs 380 crore Thervoy Kandigai reservoir, with a capacity of 1000 mcft, will help in storing Krishna water.

The reservoir being built by combining two lakes at Thervoy Kandigai and Kannankottai villages, has suffered repeated delays since 2016 due to land acquisition, problems with construction contractors and north-east monsoon.

Once completed, it will supply an extra 65 MLD got through its catchment and other sources. Officials of Water Resource Department, the authority overlooking the construction, said over 90 per cent of civil works was completed. “No delay will occur as the reservoir is almost functional now,” said a senior WRD official.