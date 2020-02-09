Man dies of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year old man was asphyxiated to death when he was cleaning a septic tank in a private school at Tiruverkadu on Saturday. Police said Balamurugan, Pradeep, Jagan and Karthi were hired by the institution to clean the tank. Around 6.30 pm, the men had pumped out sewage.

Later, they got into the tank to clean it. Balamurugan inhaled poisonous gas and fell unconscious, a police official said. The other three managed to get out of the tank and informed fire service. Balamurugan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.