Chennai: Private insurance company asked to pay Rs 27 lakh to accident victim’s kin
Published: 10th February 2020 06:13 AM | Last Updated: 10th February 2020 06:13 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Four years after a 20-year-old salesman died in a road accident near Ennore, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed a private insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 27.45 lakh to his family.
The petition filed by KM Vijayakumar, father of KV Meianandan, said on June 30, 2015, his son was riding a bike on Ennore Expressway, when a lorry hit the bike. His son suffered grievous injuries and died in a hospital. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.
The tribunal, presided by S Umamaheswari, held that the accident occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of lorry driver and directed TATA AIG Insurance Company to pay the compensation.