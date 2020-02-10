Nominations open for ACJ awards in journalism

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) Awards will be given in the Investigative Journalism and Social Impact categories this year. The Media Development Foundation (MDF), the trust that administers the institution, announced the opening of nominations for the two awards on its website.

MDF invites journalists and news organisations to submit entries for consideration under the ACJ Award for Investigative Journalism and K P Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism.

The award for investigative journalism will comprise a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh while the the prize for the latter will be a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Both awards will be presented at the ACJ Awards and Convocation Ceremony on May 3, World Press Freedom Day. Nominations can be sent in till 5 pm on Feb 24. Any journalistic work that was published during 2019 is eligible for nomination by a news organisation, working or freelance journalist(s). There can be up to five members comprising a team that can be nominated for an award.

Details can be accessed and uploaded here: http://www.asianmedia.org/acj/acj-awards-2/acj-awards-overview/.

For enquiries, contact Nikhil Kanekal, convener, ACJ Awards Committee, at nikhilkanekal@gmail.com and 9611511159.