Parai, hip-hop, silambam and rock music enthral Ennore residence

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday evening, Ennore wore a colourful look. A huge stage was set up opposite Kathivakkam municipality office. The area was crowded and bustling with activity. This was the scene at Vada Chennai Theru Vizha, held as part of Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha.

“This is the third time we are organising this festival at Ennore. We curate artistes and performances after discussing with the people here. We feature those art forms that have not been featured much. The goal is to make diverse art forms available to all people. This year, we introduced Ennore residents to Kuchipudi and Sufi songs,” said Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna, who is part of the organising committee.

The evening saw cultural events such as ‘parai aatam’ by Friends Gramiya Kalai Kuzhu; ‘silambam’ by J Durai Aasan’s North Chennai Veera Silambatta Kuzhu; Tamil Marabil Sufi Padalgal by Isaiaruvi Kumari Aboobacker; Tamil rock music by Madrascals; Kuchipudi duet by Padmavani and Jaikishore Mosalikanti; and Hip hop by Logan Black Boys.

Loud cheer and whistling from the audience echoed the streets. “We’re all professionally trained parai artistes. Earlier, the instrument used to be associated only with death. These days even people from five-star hotels are calling us to perform. But, there’s nothing like playing in our own area — Ennore. All of us are educated and employed in different companies.

“This is merely a passion. We practise only during stage performances, otherwise we’re busy on all days. Our sole purpose has been to spread the importance of folk art,” said Gunasekar D, one of the 10 parai players, who works as a supervisor at the harbour.

Apart from entertainment, the artistes used meaningful lyrics in their songs to spread awareness among audience on an array of topics such as importance of water, environmental issues and more.