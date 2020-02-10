Home Cities Chennai

Students, parents fret over shortage of question bank in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parents and students have been left scratching their heads as model question paper booklet for classes 10 and 12 is not available at designated outlets in the city, over the past few days. They have urged Tamil Nadu School Education Department to restock at the earliest.

Each year, State issues a booklet containing model question papers and vends these books at Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) and designated outlets set up in government schools in each district.

In Chennai, besides DPI, the booklets are sold at Presidency Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore, Jai Gopal Garodia School at Saidapet, MCC School at Chetpet and Government Higher Secondary School in Arumbakkam.

While these books are usually printed and distributed in November, it was delayed this year owing to revamp of syllabus and were made available only in January.

“I wanted to buy the class 12 model question paper booklet for my daughter. When I went to government school at Arumbakkam, they had the booklet for only two subjects. Then I went to DPI. They also did not have it. Finally, I got the rest at Egmore,” said Sailaja Raman, a parnet.

S Arumainathan of TN Students-Parents Welfare Association, said parents had called him complaining of unavailability. “I told them to go to DPI outlet as the School Education Department headquarters is also there. But, they said they could not find copies there as well,” he said.

S Kannappan, Director of School Education Department, said the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) was in charge of the issue. Usha Rani, DGE was unavailable for comment on Sunday.

No blueprint

The DGE had said that no blueprint would be given for reference ahead of class 10 public examinations. A blueprint generally gives students an idea of importance given to each chapter and how many marks they will be tested for, from each chapter.

For the last two years, the department had avoided giving a blueprint to students of classes 11 and 12 to prevent rote exam-based learning. It has extended the same to class 10 students this year.

