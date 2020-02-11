Ticked off for travelling on footboard, students attack MTC crew

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Angered for being told not to travel on the footboard, school students attacked crew members of two MTC buses, in separate incidents. In the first incident, plus-two students of a private school in KK Nagar boarded bus route number 12G, which plies between Anna Square and KK Nagar. When the bus reached Kamarajar Salai, the students who were travelling on the footboard was told to get inside by Manoharan, the driver, which they allegedly failed to listen to, said a police officer.

Not happy with the attitude of the boys, Manoharan stopped the bus and asked the boys to get in and locked the doors. This did not go down well the students, who called on their friends. The friends arrived in bikes and intercepted the bus and things got out of hands, said the police.

The boys landed a few blows on the crew and fled, leaving the bikes behind, added the police.The bus passengers alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and seized the bikes. KK Nagar police registered a case and traced two students and detained them for questioning.