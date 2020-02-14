Home Cities Chennai

Betting racket kingpin claims he bribed cop

According to an internal report, the main accused in a cricket betting racket, Jay Milan Shah, has told senior police officials that Gunavarman,

Published: 14th February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to an internal report, the main accused in a cricket betting racket, Jay Milan Shah, has told senior police officials that Gunavarman, the then Vepery inspect had accepted a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for not arresting him. Shah was arrested on February 8 on charges of placing bets for Caribbean Premier League 2019. Ronak Chordia, who lost `40 lakh, lodged a complaint with the Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R Sudhakar. Based on the complaint, a special team raided Shah’s office at Osiyam Arcades on Hunters Road in Egmore. The raid was headed by then Vepery Inspector Gunavarman. 

Shah, who was later arrested, alleged that Rs93 lakh was seized from his office but the inspector showed only Rs53 lakh as seized. While Rs40 lakh was given to Chordia, it was said that the inspector demanded Rs7 lakh as bribe from one Sharma, who had also lost money, said the police source. Shah told the police that the inspector approached him through his advocate, seeking Rs3 lakh to not arrest him. After making payment, he escaped to Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp