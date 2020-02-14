Betting racket kingpin claims he bribed cop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to an internal report, the main accused in a cricket betting racket, Jay Milan Shah, has told senior police officials that Gunavarman, the then Vepery inspect had accepted a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for not arresting him. Shah was arrested on February 8 on charges of placing bets for Caribbean Premier League 2019. Ronak Chordia, who lost `40 lakh, lodged a complaint with the Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R Sudhakar. Based on the complaint, a special team raided Shah’s office at Osiyam Arcades on Hunters Road in Egmore. The raid was headed by then Vepery Inspector Gunavarman.

Shah, who was later arrested, alleged that Rs93 lakh was seized from his office but the inspector showed only Rs53 lakh as seized. While Rs40 lakh was given to Chordia, it was said that the inspector demanded Rs7 lakh as bribe from one Sharma, who had also lost money, said the police source. Shah told the police that the inspector approached him through his advocate, seeking Rs3 lakh to not arrest him. After making payment, he escaped to Bengaluru.