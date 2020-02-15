Home Cities Chennai

A carnival of Samba parade, cocktail and charity

Take a generous portion of all the city’s best food and entertainment and to that, add a hit of Brazilian heat and Samba.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

There will be a live music performance by Kavita Thomas and tarot card reading

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Take a generous portion of all the city’s best food and entertainment and to that, add a hit of Brazilian heat and Samba. There you have it, a perfect recipe for an evening of unbridled fun. On February 16, Sheraton Grand will present the OnePlus Rio Carnival Chennai, fusing influences from the world-famous Rio Carnival in the sultry Chennai background.

Featuring an assortment of events that is sure to leave you indecisive, the evening soiree includes Tarot Card reading by Divya Srinivasan, live music from Kavita Thomas, and Copacabana escape rooms from Puffalope Productions. A dedicated kids zone, caricature artists and tribal face painting sessions are also part of the line-up and sure to keep the little ones entertained, while you grab a drink or food from one of many gourmet stalls at the venue. From live barbeque and waffles to buddha bowls, they’ve got all your food dreams covered. Yet, undoubtedly, the Samba parade with its infectious beats and skilled dancers are bound to be the highlight of the evening. The vibrant performance with acrobats and dancers will be choreographed by Chennai’s own Kavya G.

“There’s always someone grumbling that nothing happens in Chennai and so I decided to do something about it. We did want to capture the upbeat vibe of the Rio Carnival but, at the same time, retain the essence of Chennai,” says Pooja Reddy, one of the main organisers of the event. If you’re still not convinced to attend the vibrant affair, maybe it would help if you knew that all profits from the event will go towards the Clarke School for the Deaf in Mylapore. So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets, have a jolly good time, and if nothing else, it’ll be for a great cause! The OnePlus Rio Carnival will take place on February 16  from 1 pm to 11 pm at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa ECR. Tickets now available on BookMyShow. For details, call: 9790920795

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp