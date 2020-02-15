A carnival of Samba parade, cocktail and charity

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Take a generous portion of all the city’s best food and entertainment and to that, add a hit of Brazilian heat and Samba. There you have it, a perfect recipe for an evening of unbridled fun. On February 16, Sheraton Grand will present the OnePlus Rio Carnival Chennai, fusing influences from the world-famous Rio Carnival in the sultry Chennai background.

Featuring an assortment of events that is sure to leave you indecisive, the evening soiree includes Tarot Card reading by Divya Srinivasan, live music from Kavita Thomas, and Copacabana escape rooms from Puffalope Productions. A dedicated kids zone, caricature artists and tribal face painting sessions are also part of the line-up and sure to keep the little ones entertained, while you grab a drink or food from one of many gourmet stalls at the venue. From live barbeque and waffles to buddha bowls, they’ve got all your food dreams covered. Yet, undoubtedly, the Samba parade with its infectious beats and skilled dancers are bound to be the highlight of the evening. The vibrant performance with acrobats and dancers will be choreographed by Chennai’s own Kavya G.

“There’s always someone grumbling that nothing happens in Chennai and so I decided to do something about it. We did want to capture the upbeat vibe of the Rio Carnival but, at the same time, retain the essence of Chennai,” says Pooja Reddy, one of the main organisers of the event. If you’re still not convinced to attend the vibrant affair, maybe it would help if you knew that all profits from the event will go towards the Clarke School for the Deaf in Mylapore. So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets, have a jolly good time, and if nothing else, it’ll be for a great cause! The OnePlus Rio Carnival will take place on February 16 from 1 pm to 11 pm at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa ECR. Tickets now available on BookMyShow. For details, call: 9790920795