Home Cities Chennai

Four months on, Elephant Gate bridge still standing tall

Though traffic police has barricaded the entry points, two-wheelers manage to lift their bikes and cross the dilapidated bridge.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

People facing inconvenience due to delay in demolition of Elephant Gate bridge even after four months of its shut down | r satish babu

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been four months since the Elephant Gate bridge was closed for demolition but due to a delay by TANGEDCO in transferring the underlying high tension power lines, the demolition still has not been completed. Railway officials said they were ready to demolish the bridge and reconstruct the central part, while the Corporation would build the western and eastern side slopes. “However, we are awaiting for high-transmission lines to be shifted, which is expected to take place within a month,’’ said the railways official. The railways have just removed asphalt in a few spots on the bridge.

Though traffic police has barricaded the entry points, two-wheelers manage to lift their bikes and cross the dilapidated bridge. This is mainly due to beat the heavy traffic on diversion routes. According to the diversions, vehicles heading to Demellows Road from Wall Tax Road can now use the Basin Bridge or take a two-km detour through Wall Tax Road (Central Station), take a right to Raja Muthiah and come back to Choolai. Vehicles from Demellows Road heading to Wall Tax Rod or Mint can use the Basin Bridge. Traffic officials said the diversion will remain till reconstruction of the bridge. 

About 5000 people have signed in the online petition platform ‘Change.org’ expressing their everyday discomfort as the demolition has not started yet. After almost two centuries, officials decided to demolish the bridge in 2017. The corporation then announced that it would spend `26.45 crore to reconstruct the East and West slopes while the central part, constructed by railways, will be extended from 50 to 150m. However, it never took off due to Tangedco not finding a spot to shift the lines. Now that, they have found a spot, the delay is due to shifting the lines. When contacted, Tangedco officials said construction of substation nearby was over and work is on to shift the electric lines.

Diversion to remain
Traffic officials said the diversion for all vehicles will remain till reconstruction of the Elephant Gate bridge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp