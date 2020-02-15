Man run over by drunk driver, organs harvested 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a man knocked down three men on the East Coast Road, one of them died and his organs were harvested. The accused, P Vishal (29), is a native of Cheyyur in Kancheepuram. He had allegedly got drunk and knocked down two mean sipping tea near Neelankarai. They escaped with minor injuries. Passersby informed the police control room and a team at Akkarai Junction was put on alert. But before he reached Akkarai, Vishal’s car ran over a man at Injambakkam, said a traffic investigation officer.

Vishal did not stop and was caught at the junction.

The victim, V Sampath Kumar (52) from Velachery, was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed on Thursday night. Adyar Traffic Investigation police arrested Vishal on charges of drunk driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and remanded him under judicial custody. Meanwhile, Sampath Kumar had agreed to donate his organs many years ago. After getting approval of his wife, the doctors harvested his organs on Thursday.