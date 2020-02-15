Man sentenced to 5-year jail term in sexual assault case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a 35-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of `5,000 for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter when she was alone in her room.

The accused is a construction worker. The assault happened on April 14, 2018, and the girl’s mother noticed on April 18 that she was disturbed and running a temperature. According to the public prosecutor, the accused bought the victim’s silence by threatening to commit suicide if she spoke about the assault.



Fearing for her father’s life, the girl, a student of Class-VII, kept quiet about the assault. She, however, wrote about it in her diary. The mother found the writing and submitted it during the course of the investigation.