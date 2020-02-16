CAA row takes new turn as cops face the heat now

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Seeking action against the officials responsible for the police lathicharge on anti-CAA protesters at Washermenpet in Chennai on Friday night, hundreds of men, women and children, hailing from Muslim community launched an indefinite protest at various places in Madurai on Saturday. The protesters also demanded the State government to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

One of the protesters, K Banu (38), a homemaker from Mahaboopalayam, who participated in the stir along with her 6-year-old daughter, said that their protest is not only for the cause of Muslims but also for all Indian citizens who will be affected by CAA. “The CAA is nothing but an attempt to divide the nation and its people. We will not give up our fight until the Act is repealed,” she said, adding that their fight is also for the future generations. “Our children should see the protest and understand its importance,” Banu added.

Though Commissioner Davidson Devasirvatham held talks with the protestors later in the evening, they refused to leave the protest site - Jinnah Thidal at Mahaboopalayam. Meanwhile, members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) also staged a protest at K Pudur on Saturday. District Secretary of TNTJ K Amjath Khan demanded the State government to pay compensation to those who were injured during the police attack in Chennai and also pass resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Outfits stage protests in Kanniyakumari

Nagercoil: Condemning the police lathicharge on anti-CAA protesters at Old Washermenpet in Chennai, several Muslim outfits, functionaries of a political party, and Muslims staged protests in several areas in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. On Friday night, several Muslims staged a protest against the same on Kanniyakumari Road in Kottar.

Thowheed Jamath stages stir

Tirunleveli/Tenkasi: Hundreds of members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath staged stir in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts against the police lathicharge on CAA protesters in Chennai on Friday night. More than 4,500 people, including 1350 women, participated in the protests held in Melapalayam, Pettai, Palayamkottai and in Tirunelveli.