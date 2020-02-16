Home Cities Chennai

CAA row takes new turn as cops face the heat now

100s launch indefinite protests in several places,Blame game ensues as cops, protesters release videos,Commissioner claims no protester was injured

Published: 16th February 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Women protesting in Chennai on Saturday, against the police lathicharge on CAA protesters at Old Washermanpet | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Seeking action against the officials responsible for the police lathicharge on anti-CAA protesters at Washermenpet in Chennai on Friday night, hundreds of men, women and children, hailing from Muslim community launched an indefinite protest at various places in Madurai on Saturday. The protesters also demanded the State government to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens. 

One of the protesters, K Banu (38), a homemaker from Mahaboopalayam, who participated in the stir along with her 6-year-old daughter, said that their protest is not only for the cause of Muslims but also for all Indian citizens who will be affected by CAA. “The CAA is nothing but an attempt to divide the nation and its people. We will not give up our fight until the Act is repealed,” she said, adding that their fight is also for the future generations. “Our children should see the protest and understand its importance,” Banu added. 

Though Commissioner Davidson Devasirvatham held talks with the protestors later in the evening, they refused to leave the protest site - Jinnah Thidal at Mahaboopalayam. Meanwhile, members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) also staged a protest at K Pudur on Saturday. District Secretary of TNTJ K Amjath Khan demanded the State government to pay compensation to those who were injured during the police attack in Chennai and also pass resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Outfits stage protests in Kanniyakumari
Nagercoil: Condemning the police lathicharge on anti-CAA protesters at Old Washermenpet in Chennai, several Muslim outfits, functionaries of a political party, and Muslims staged protests in several areas in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. On Friday night, several Muslims staged a protest against the same on Kanniyakumari Road in Kottar. 

Thowheed Jamath stages stir 
Tirunleveli/Tenkasi: Hundreds of members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath staged stir in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts against the police lathicharge on CAA protesters in Chennai on Friday night. More than 4,500 people, including 1350 women, participated in the protests held in Melapalayam, Pettai, Palayamkottai and in Tirunelveli. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-CAA protest Citizenship Amendment Act chennai
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp