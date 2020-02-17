Acupuncture: Relieving pain the Japanese way

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acupuncture, an alternative form of medicine, conjures up an image of thin needles inserted into a person’s body. But New Delhi-based Dr. Raman Kapur’s Prickling Neuro-Stimulation Technique (PNST) doesn’t make use of needles. This concept drew the attention of acupuncture therapists and medical doctors practicing in this field from different parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The doctor was in Chennai for a day-long workshop on PNST acupuncture at Hotel Royal Plaza on Sunday.

“This is the first time I’m introducing this concept to doctors and acupuncture practitioners and I’m conducting a workshop in Chennai. I’ll be mentioning the pressure points on the body. PNST does not involve needles,” said Dr. Kapur, a renowned medical acupuncturist with 37 years of experience. He also received the Padma Shri in 2008 in medical acupuncture.

He is also the chairman of the Institute of Acupuncture and Natural Medicines, and of the National Coordination Committee for recognition of Acupuncture by Government of India.



“I’m an allopath and my wife, Sunita Kapur, is a pediatrician. But both of us practice acupuncture now. We were trained by Dr. Nagata who developed this Japanese acupuncture technique called PNST 15 years ago. He requested us to promote this technique since language was a problem for him. My wife and I learned this a year ago by observing him at the clinic.

At the age of 84, he’d see 30 patients every day,” said Raman who is determined to take this school of acupuncture across the country. He’s currently the head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, and vice president of apex committees. PNST applies a quick prickling stimulation to the skin surface with a pointed tool. Depending on the patient’s complaints, the area of stimulation is determined according to the affected dermatomes which are the areas of skin supplied by a single spinal or cranial nerve.

“My life and experience of practising acupuncture has changed ever since I adapted this school of acupuncture. Patients instantaneously feel the effect,” said Dr Kapur who was felicitated after the workshop for his contribution to the field of acupuncture.