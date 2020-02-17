Home Cities Chennai

Lovers day out at Holiday Inn

A lychee-flavoured mocktail, obviously very pink, was an absolute delight for an occasional sip, every time you got up to refill your plate.

Published: 17th February 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

The live Italian and noodle counters were abuzz. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was Valentine’s Day, and of course, love was in the air. But at Holiday Inn’s Romance, Roses and Revelry — a candlelight dinner at Cafe G — love was on the menu too. An explosion of cuisines, the array of delectable dishes on display started right where the elevator door swung open. A little cart doling out varieties of chaat stood at the door of the cafe, offering only a glimpse of what awaited you inside. 

The real culinary and visual delight began when you entered the restaurant, with heart-shaped decorations and roses everywhere you turn. In the corner of your eyes, you could catch the bright red beet & goat cheese terrine, seated alongside a more pastel guava and mango jelly in a small heart-shaped dish. The cream cheese, surprisingly, did not overpower the earthiness of the beetroot and was a mouthful of flavours. However, the guava jelly, although visually-appealing, still retained hints of the taste of gelatin. The bland tulsi malai hari mirch ka paneer tikka and the dry podi-idli also fell short of the target. But the buttery and crumbly crust of the butter chicken tart and the chicken pate bruschetta are worthy mentions. Apart from these, the counter was chock-a-block with salads, cheeses, roulades, cold cuts, and unexpectedly, vegetarian carpaccios. And these were just the starters. 

A lychee-flavoured mocktail, obviously very pink, was an absolute delight for an occasional sip, every time you got up to refill your plate. The main dishes at first glance seemed like organised chaos, but on conversing with Chef Kuldeep Singh, it all seemed to fall into place. “My father was a chef too, and growing up, all I loved to do was cook with him. He was always experimenting with dishes, and a medley of recipes is what I associate with love,” he said. “With this spread, I wanted to innovate and pack a flavourful punch.”

And a flavourful punch it was, with a diverse spread of Indian, Thai, Chinese, Continental and Italian dishes. There was something for everyone, starting from the roasted pumpkin and coconut soup to the wok fried mud crab in Singaporean chili sauce. The aromatic steamed jasmine rice paired with the Thai green vegetable curry was a classic, and the mixed lentil pie and the almond & parsley crusted tenderloin fillet from the continental spread was tender with mellow flavours. 

True to its roots, the chicken pepper fry and the murgh Hyderabadi biryani were tasty bites, with a restrained hand on the spices. Our plate of kung pao chicken and flat rice noodles stir-fry could have used a little bit of something more to indeed hit it out of the park. Seated at a table right near the desserts, it was impossible not to sneak quick peeks at the pastry spread. Delicate French madaleines, English bread pudding and other European sweet treats shared the counter with a robust homemade Indian dessert spread. We could mention the delicious kaju katli and apple peda, but that’s just quintessential scrumptiousness. But don’t fret if you’ve missed it, Chef Singh is just getting started. “This dinner menu was just a teaser of the plans I have for food festivals in the coming months. So keep an eye out,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valentine’s Day Holiday Inn
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp