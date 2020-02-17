Man gets 10 years in jail for bid to smuggle heroin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act convicted a 37-year-old and sentenced him to jail for 10 years for trying to smuggle heroin from Chennai to Colombo on March 30, 2017.



The judge also imposed a fine of `2 lakh. According to special public prosecutor, A Selladurai submitted that Munavar Basha of Royapettah tried to smuggle 750 gm of heroin concealed in a suitcase. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from Narcotics Control Department carried an investigation on passengers about to board the flight.

Basha began to give evasive replies during security check and officers cut open the suitcase and found a packet wrapped with tape. The prosecution sent the samples and confirmed it was heroin. Charges were framed under sections of NDPS Act. Judge V Thenmozhe found Basha guilty.



(Inputs from ENS)