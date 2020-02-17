'Money is their primary concern': DMK MP likens journalists to those in 'Mumbai red light area'

Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Press Club

Responding strongly to Bharathi's comments, Chennai Press Club Joint Secretary Bharathy Tamizhan said instances of targeting journalists and media were on the rise. (Photo | Kajol Rustagi)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK MP RS Bharathi has waded into a controversy by comparing TV media houses and journalists to those in "Mumbai red light area" alleging money was their primary concern.

In a video that went viral on Monday, the DMK Rajya Sabha MP is heard questioning why the media had made a matter of debate, the DMK employing political strategist Prashant Kishor and purportedly questions the rationale behind it discussing party chief M K Stalin and his family's visits to religious places.

The DMK had earlier announced roping Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee to help shape its campaign for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year.

In the video, Bharathi is heard saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also used Kishor's services, but questioned why that had not been debated in the media.

The TV channels were making an issue out of Kishor joining hands with DMK due to "frustration," he purportedly says in the video.

Hitting out at TV media houses, he said "they are running their company like Mumbai red light area," alleging money was their primary concern.

"There is (also) a debate whether Thalapathy (Stalin) went to temple or not, whether those from his house did or not. Is that important for the country," he asked.

Responding strongly to Bharathi's comments, Chennai Press Club Joint Secretary Bharathy Tamizhan said instances of targeting journalists and media were on the rise.

"The Chennai Press Club strongly condemns the lowly remarks made by senior politician Bharathi, who also holds the DMK Organising Secretary post," he said in a statement and urged DMK chief M K Stalin to reprimand such acts.

He welcomed constructive criticism against the media. Bharathi was not immediately available for comment.

