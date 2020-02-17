Slogans raised, Constitution read: Chennai couple gets married at anti-CAA protest

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past few months, couples across the country have raised anti-CAA slogans in their wedding ceremonies. Now, a couple has gotten hitched, taking it a step further, at the anti-CAA protest site in Old Washermenpet on Monday.

On the fourth day of the Shaheen-Bagh like protests in Chennai, the couple M Shahensha and S Sumaya got married in the presence of hundreds of protesters.

After a short ceremony, the couple read out the Constitution of India and said that they were against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dozens of Hindu women also participated in the protests to show their solidarity with the Muslims. "The protesters here are our sisters and neighbours. Their issue is our issue and we won’t let them protest alone," said Swarnalakshmi, one of the protesters.

The main demands of the protesters continue to be a resolution against the CAA by the Tamil Nadu government and action against cops who had wielded the batons against fellow protestors on Friday night.

Many children were seen with ‘No CAA’, ‘No NPR’ and ‘We love India’ slogans painted on their faces at the protest site.

Hundreds of women and children also staged a sit-in protest on the narrow roads near Pencil Factory.

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) said the protests showed the integrity and determination of the women of Old Washermenpet.

The SDPI, who are the primary organisers of the protests, had met the Chief Minister late on Sunday night to present their demands. The CM promised them that the government will have discussions with the Centre on the National Population Register. He also assured them that his government will ensure the concerns of Muslims are addressed.

However, the members of SDPI, after meeting the CM said the protests will continue until the Government passes a resolution against the CAA.