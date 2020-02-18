3 burglars arrested, Rs 4L seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested and around 64 sovereigns of gold, `4 lakh in cash and a car, was seized by Valasarvakkam police on Monday.

The arrested suspects were identified as T Muruganandham (37) of Tiruvarur, R Sudha Anand (30) of Kovur and G Sankarapandian (45) of Tirunelveli. A hunt has been launched for their associate, Jeevanandham, who is still at large.

On January 28, the men were moving around in a vehicle when they noticed S Arumugam of Radha Nagar in Valasaravakkam, leave in a car along with his family. “They broke into the house and decamped with the gold and also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) attached to the CCTV cameras,” said a police officer.

The police, who scanned CCTVs in the locality, traced the car to Sudha Anand. The three men were arrested. “Sudha Anand has 19 cases pending against him, while Muruganandham has six in Madurai. Sankarapandian has eight cases against him at Thoothukudi, Madurai and Tirunelveli,” said officer.