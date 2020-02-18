336 touts held for illegal ticket sale

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended around 336 touts and travel agents for illegal ticket sale in Southern Railway last year.

“The arrested agents were prosecuted under Railways Act with fine of `4.77 lakh, between January 1 and December 31. In total, 95,674 defaulters were arrested for various violations and `3.11 crore collected towards penalties in 2019,” said a statement.

Similarly, in wake of the accident at St Thomas Mount in 2018 which claimed the lives of five, RPF conducted a special drive against footboard travel. “As many as 9,512 persons who travelled on footboard, were apprehended and prosecuted with fine of `32.27 lakh,” added the statement.

The RPF also arrested 4,995 ticketless travellers and ones who occupied coaches meant for persons with disabilities and levied penalty of `12.69 lakh. Also, `4.60 lakh was collected from 1,786 men for travelling in ladies compartment last year. RPF personnel caught 28 persons who carried crackers and 1,742 were penalised for smoking in trains. Also, 57878 persons were fined for littering in railway premises and `1.3 crore collected as fine, said the press release.