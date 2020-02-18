Home Cities Chennai

Offence on the field

Scoring goals becomes a far-fetched dream for players as Corporation’s only ground for hockey is filled with silt; residents demand mess to be cleaned up

Published: 18th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

The facility was inaugurated in 2015. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dumping of garbage, sewage and silt in every available empty pocket of the city has become a stinking issue for many city residents. While environmental activists and citizens’ groups have been toiling for years to curb this menace, lessons don’t seem to have been learned.

The city Corporation’s first and only hockey field on Canal Bank Road in Adyar is now submerged under heaps of silt dumped in the nearby Adyar river and soil from the Miyawaki forest, which was developed recently.

The residents of the area complain that the dumping has been happening for the past one and a half months, and there is no place to play.

“About a month ago, when the Water Resources Department (WRD) was desilting the Adyar river, some of it was dumped in the corner of the ground and we did not bother. But since then, every day, they have been dumping silt and some soil from the Miyawaki forest. Now, we have no space on the ground left and no prior intimation was given to us about this,” rues Naren, one of the players who used the ground. The facility was inaugurated in 2015 after several state- and district-level hockey players emphasised the need for it. The complex used to function as a multi-purpose sports facility with hockey as priority. It is also equipped with movable football goal posts.

When contacted, the concerned Corporation official said they are currently raising the level of the ground and renovating it. “After three months, the ground can be used to play hockey again,” he said.
However, local activists and players argue that prior information should have been given to them. “Accessing other hockey grounds in the city can prove expensive. Also, this is the only ground with gravel surface, others are turf. Due to incidents like this, a lot of them are losing interest in the sport,” said Krishna, another player.

Besides this, the field lacks maintenance. “The ground turns very slushy during the rains. It is only
possible to play football during that season. We complain every rainy season and nobody pays heed,” he said.

Moreover, due to the absence of a security guard, tipplers frequent the ground during night and leave empty, broken bottles on the ground. The residents have now requested the civic body to clean the ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp