Home Cities Chennai

Four bio-CNG plants to come up in Chennai by June

In a move to boost wet waste processing, the corporation has given work orders to construct four bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG) plants. 

Published: 19th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to boost wet waste processing, the corporation has given work orders to construct four bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG) plants. ‘’The plants will come up in Chetpet, Madhavaram, Pallikaranai and Sholinganallur. It would be constructed by June,’’ said an official with the Solid Waste Management Department. While the total estimate is Rs 37.31 crore, each plant will be constructed at a cost of Rs 9.33 crore. While the Chetpet plant will have a capacity of 50 metric tonnes, the other three will be 100 metric tonnes each. ‘’Mostly, fruit and vegetable waste will be processed and could be sent to Amma Unavagams as a renewable fuel source,’’ said the official.

What is Bio-CNG?
According to research, Bio-CNG is the purified form of biogas where all unwanted gases are removed to produce a high amount of pure methane gas. According to a paper titled ‘Fuelling the future with renewable energy’, published in the website of Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), due to its high level of methane and less carbon dioxide, bio-CNG can be environmentally friendly with very low emission levels. 

‘’It has the capacity to replace every utility of LPG and CNG in India and has the potential to be the future of renewable fuel because of the abundance of biomass in the country,’’ says the study. As per the study, bio-CNG has commercial, industrial and automotive values and can be used in restaurants, cement factories, public transport and CNG-fitted vehicles. According to MNRE data, the country has 17 bio-CNG plants out of which, Maharashtra tops with five plants while Tamil Nadu has one.

The plant in Mahindra World City processes eight tonnes of food and kitchen waste, daily generating 1000 cubic metres of raw biogas. Corporation officials said the four plants would bring down 350 mts of metric waste from going to landfills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp