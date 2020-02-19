Home Cities Chennai

Four steps to spiritual resilience

For many, spiritual beliefs may tremendously influence their outlook of the world, offer solace in turbulent times, or provide support from a like-minded community.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For many, spiritual beliefs may tremendously influence their outlook of the world, offer solace in turbulent times, or provide support from a like-minded community. These beliefs may thus contribute to resilience and well-being, and result in improved force readiness and performance. In simple words, resilience is the potential of something to absorb and recover from any change to its form. With respect to people, it is the ability to maintain internal equilibrium, through multiple pathways, in the face of trauma, distress or disruption. 

When we consider spiritual resilience, we refer to the will of the spirit, the core of human resilience, and the foundation of maintaining this will and resilience, is purity. Purity is a term that’s normally used to describe water and the natural environment, and not normally used to describe human behaviour or character. However, from a spiritual perspective, purity is something or someone existing in its true and original state, a state unfettered, uncomplicated and unpolluted. It is also understanding the self to be an eternal spiritual being, and interacting with other people and the environment on this basis. Purity is the attitude that feeds the unexpressed dialogue beneath the conversations we have, and the decisions we make. 

Spiritual resilience recognises and works with people’s inherent proficiencies and strengths. When organisations and communities work together, incorporating such a broad attitude and approach, there is better recognition of the inherent capacities of local communities and so greater success. Spiritual resilience, on the basis of purity, specifically involves acknowledging personal qualities, communal resources and creating constructive goals that render people and communities to be able to actively manage difficulties, resist disintegration of capacities and find positive meaning in adverse situations. This approach to spiritual resilience has four steps. 

The first step begins by holding the awareness that peace, strength and dignity are innate to every human being. This includes maintaining respect for oneself as a person of great and unique value, which is a matter of self-regard and self-respect. This pure awareness forms a positive attitude, which creates and sustains motivation and hope as people, governments and service providers work together to achieve common goals. Their vision is of the whole — often referred to in spiritual language as a vision of love. From this vision we would see the strengths, capacities and culture of those whom we are supporting, and choose to act in different ways. 

This four-step process of awareness, attitude, vision and action is cyclical and dynamic, through which we create the world around us and it responds directly to our attitude and intention. When we see the world with a vision of the whole, we draw on the proficiencies of people, generating a sense of kinship with the world’s population. So, let us imbibe purity within us to become spiritually resilient and bring a positive change in society.   — Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp