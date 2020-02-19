Home Cities Chennai

Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai coast after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms

On berthing, a health team of the Port Health Officer (PHO) boarded the vessel and examined all the crew.

Published: 19th February 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

The spikes on the outer edge of its surface is what gives the coronavirus its name, crown-like.

Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vessel M V Magnate with 19 Chinese crew has been quarantined near Chennai Port after a few Chinese crew showed symptoms of fever. The samples of the crew have been sent to the King Institute of Preventive medicine and results are expected soon, according to official sources.

The vessel had earlier visited several Chinese ports and was allowed to leave a port in that country on February 18 after the incubation period of 14 days. The ship was given the nod to sail after ensuring that the crew is healthy.

READ| Coronavirus outbreak: 56 Indians return home after quarantine in Chawla, Manesar

On berthing in Chennai, port health team including a public health specialist-cum-deputy health officer boarded the vessel and examined all crew members.  The team collected blood samples after taking due precautions as per standard operating procedure (SOP).

"It was observed that two of the 19 crew members had mild fever without other respiratory symptoms. They were otherwise healthy in all respects," a press release said.

The crew members have been isolated in the ship which is kept away from access of anybody from shore side. No crew member is also allowed shore access, the release added.

Once the medical report is received, port authorities and health officials will take necessary measures as per the SOP, the release further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Chennai coronavirus ship Chennai Port Trust Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp