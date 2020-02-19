Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai coast after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vessel M V Magnate with 19 Chinese crew has been quarantined near Chennai Port after a few Chinese crew showed symptoms of fever. The samples of the crew have been sent to the King Institute of Preventive medicine and results are expected soon, according to official sources.

The vessel had earlier visited several Chinese ports and was allowed to leave a port in that country on February 18 after the incubation period of 14 days. The ship was given the nod to sail after ensuring that the crew is healthy.

On berthing in Chennai, port health team including a public health specialist-cum-deputy health officer boarded the vessel and examined all crew members. The team collected blood samples after taking due precautions as per standard operating procedure (SOP).

"It was observed that two of the 19 crew members had mild fever without other respiratory symptoms. They were otherwise healthy in all respects," a press release said.

The crew members have been isolated in the ship which is kept away from access of anybody from shore side. No crew member is also allowed shore access, the release added.

Once the medical report is received, port authorities and health officials will take necessary measures as per the SOP, the release further said.