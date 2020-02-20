63-yr-old man dies in accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old pillion rider died on Tuesday night. Kumaravel (63), a resident of Adambakkam, was riding pillion with his friend’s son Karthikeyan (31). “The duo were riding near Sri Ram Nagar junction along the Mount-Poonamallee Road, when Karthikeyan lost control of the bike and the duo fell,” said a police officer. Kumaravel sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. ENS