A luxurious experience

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Handcrafted saris, embellished lehengas, embroidered jackets, precious jewellery, and mirror and patch-work sandals. The Luxe Edit pop-up, put together by Mandira Bansal, founder and creative-head, Weave In India, is a three-day extravagant affair. The first edition of the luxury pop-up, held at a newly-launched event space on Lloyd’s Road on Wednesday, was launched by singer Chinmayi Sripaada and entrepreneur Suma Harris Jayara.

“We wanted to bring big names from the fashion industry and Lakme Fashion Week to the city. I’ve curated around eight brands of clothes and accessories keeping in mind the taste of my patrons. The collection has a royal touch but it is affordable,” said Mandira, whose store at Alwarpet houses some rare heirloom saris and silk weaves. She believes in reviving the practice of hand weaving while experimenting with the diverse framework of colour schemes and textiles.

Other established designers who showcased their work at the pop-up were Raghavendra Rathore, Sangeeta Boochra, Mishru, Kangana Trehan, Pallavi Jaipur and Aprajita Toor. Patrons tried out different attires and complemented it with stone and semi-precious jewellery pieces. The Luxe Edit tied up with Sante Spa for gourmet food and smoothies. Shraddha Lulla’s gourmet desserts brought everyone to their knees. “We wanted this to be a full-fledged event where patrons can drop by, pick their outfit, get it altered while munching on some small bites,” said Mandira.

Luxe Edit is on till Friday. For details, call: 9884982840. Address: No 250, Lloyds Road, Royapettah