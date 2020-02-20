Acidity is making your kids fussy

Dr Lorance Peter By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lifestyle that is being followed these days is adversely impacting our health, irrespective of age. High level of stress in adults and children is making the situation worse, affecting kids with many health issues that were earlier limited to adults. Acidity is one such health complaint that was always observed in adults. However, there has been a rise in the number of children suffering from hyperacidity symptoms nowadays.

The entrance of the stomach has a valve which is a ring of muscle called the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). Usually, the LES closes as soon as food passes through it but if the LES doesn’t close entirely or opens too often, then the acid produced by the stomach can move up into the oesophagus. If acid reflux causes distressing symptoms more frequently, then one may have acid reflux disease, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

In infants, GERD is quite common as regurgitation of milk, while children and adolescents can experience heart burn and classical symptoms of GERD. In babies, acid reflux is a result of the poorly coordinated gastrointestinal tract, while in older children, the causes are often the same as those in adults. Additionally, an older child is more at risk if he or she experienced GERD as a baby. GERD also has a hereditary factor to it.

Factors that enhance acid secretion

Stress

Inadequate sleep

Inappropriate diet

Long fasts

Binge-eating

Exclusive high-protein diet

Excessive use of caffeine

Soda, soft drinks

Smoking

Fried or spicy foods

Certain painkillers

Obesity

Overeating or lying down right after a meal

Snacking close

to bedtime

Symptoms of GERD

These are common and

noticeable.

Recurrent and repeated

vomitting

Persistent or frequent

cough or wheezing

Refusal to eat or difficulty in

eating (the child may

feel or display choking or

gagging with feeding)

Heartburn & Gas

Abdominal pain

When it comes to infants and children, the most common gastroesophageal reflux symptoms include

Frequent crying and being fussy

especially while feeding/ eating or

immediately after the meal

Regurgitation and re-swallowing

Complaining of a sour taste in their mouth, especially in the morning

Poor growth

Breathing problems

Recurrent pneumonia

treating acid reflux in infants

Elevating the head of the crib

Holding the baby upright for

30 minutes after feeding

Feeding smaller amounts of

food frequently

Trying solid

food (with

doctor’s

approval)

treating acid reflux in older children



The child should remain upright for at least two hours after eating Serving several small meals through the day, rather than three large meals, is recommended Make sure your child is not overeating

Limit foods and beverages that could worsen the child’s reflux such as high fat, fried or spicy foods, carbonation and caffeine Encourage regular exercise

The author is senior consultant, HOD and chief of gastroentrology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Bengaluru

