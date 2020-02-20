Home Cities Chennai

Acidity is making your kids fussy

The lifestyle that is being followed these days is adversely impacting our health, irrespective of age.

Published: 20th February 2020

By Dr Lorance Peter
CHENNAI: The lifestyle that is being followed these days is adversely impacting our health, irrespective of age. High level of stress in adults and children is making the situation worse, affecting kids with many health issues that were earlier limited to adults. Acidity is one such health complaint that was always observed in adults. However, there has been a rise in the number of children suffering from hyperacidity symptoms nowadays.

The entrance of the stomach has a valve which is a ring of muscle called the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). Usually, the LES closes as soon as food passes through it but if the LES doesn’t close entirely or opens too often, then the acid produced by the stomach can move up into the oesophagus. If acid reflux causes distressing symptoms more frequently, then one may have acid reflux disease, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

In infants, GERD is quite common as regurgitation of milk, while children and adolescents can experience heart burn and classical symptoms of GERD. In babies, acid reflux is a result of the poorly coordinated gastrointestinal tract, while in older children, the causes are often the same as those in adults. Additionally, an older child is more at risk if he or she experienced GERD as a baby. GERD also has a hereditary factor to it.

Factors that enhance acid secretion
Stress
Inadequate sleep
Inappropriate diet
Long fasts
Binge-eating
Exclusive high-protein diet
Excessive use of caffeine
Soda, soft drinks
Smoking
Fried or spicy foods
Certain painkillers
Obesity
Overeating or lying down right after a meal
Snacking close 
to bedtime

Symptoms of GERD

These are common and 
noticeable.

Recurrent and repeated 
vomitting
Persistent or frequent 
cough or wheezing
Refusal to eat or difficulty in 
eating (the child may 
feel or display choking or 
gagging with feeding)
Heartburn & Gas
Abdominal pain

When it comes to infants and children, the most common gastroesophageal reflux symptoms include

Frequent crying and being fussy 
especially while feeding/ eating or 
immediately after the meal
Regurgitation and re-swallowing
Complaining of a sour taste in their mouth, especially in the morning
Poor growth
Breathing problems
Recurrent pneumonia

treating acid reflux in infants

Elevating the head of the crib
Holding the baby upright for  
30 minutes after feeding
Feeding smaller amounts of 
food frequently
Trying solid 
food (with 
doctor’s 
approval)

treating acid reflux in older children
 

The child should remain upright for at least two hours after eating Serving several small meals through the day, rather than three large meals, is  recommended Make sure your child is not overeating
Limit foods and beverages that could worsen the child’s reflux such as high fat, fried or spicy foods, carbonation and caffeine Encourage regular exercise

The author is senior consultant, HOD and chief of gastroentrology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Bengaluru
 

