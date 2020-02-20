Acidity is making your kids fussy

CHENNAI: The lifestyle that is being followed these days is adversely impacting our health, irrespective of age. High level of stress in adults and children is making the situation worse, affecting kids with many health issues that were earlier limited to adults. Acidity is one such health complaint that was always observed in adults. However, there has been a rise in the number of children suffering from hyperacidity symptoms nowadays.
The entrance of the stomach has a valve which is a ring of muscle called the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). Usually, the LES closes as soon as food passes through it but if the LES doesn’t close entirely or opens too often, then the acid produced by the stomach can move up into the oesophagus. If acid reflux causes distressing symptoms more frequently, then one may have acid reflux disease, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
In infants, GERD is quite common as regurgitation of milk, while children and adolescents can experience heart burn and classical symptoms of GERD. In babies, acid reflux is a result of the poorly coordinated gastrointestinal tract, while in older children, the causes are often the same as those in adults. Additionally, an older child is more at risk if he or she experienced GERD as a baby. GERD also has a hereditary factor to it.
Factors that enhance acid secretion
Stress
Inadequate sleep
Inappropriate diet
Long fasts
Binge-eating
Exclusive high-protein diet
Excessive use of caffeine
Soda, soft drinks
Smoking
Fried or spicy foods
Certain painkillers
Obesity
Overeating or lying down right after a meal
Snacking close
to bedtime
Symptoms of GERD
These are common and
noticeable.
Recurrent and repeated
vomitting
Persistent or frequent
cough or wheezing
Refusal to eat or difficulty in
eating (the child may
feel or display choking or
gagging with feeding)
Heartburn & Gas
Abdominal pain
When it comes to infants and children, the most common gastroesophageal reflux symptoms include
Frequent crying and being fussy
especially while feeding/ eating or
immediately after the meal
Regurgitation and re-swallowing
Complaining of a sour taste in their mouth, especially in the morning
Poor growth
Breathing problems
Recurrent pneumonia
treating acid reflux in infants
Elevating the head of the crib
Holding the baby upright for
30 minutes after feeding
Feeding smaller amounts of
food frequently
Trying solid
food (with
doctor’s
approval)
treating acid reflux in older children
The child should remain upright for at least two hours after eating Serving several small meals through the day, rather than three large meals, is recommended Make sure your child is not overeating
Limit foods and beverages that could worsen the child’s reflux such as high fat, fried or spicy foods, carbonation and caffeine Encourage regular exercise
The author is senior consultant, HOD and chief of gastroentrology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Bengaluru