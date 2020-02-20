Home Cities Chennai

Alert woman thwarts gang’s burglary bid

The four-member gang barged into the house and threatened her husband to handover valuables

Published: 20th February 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-member gang’s attempt to rob an American couple at their residence at Neelankarai was foiled, when with presence of mind, the woman alerted the police control room and the patrol vehicle reached on time to rescue the couple. On Monday night, Gerry (43) was on the ground floor of the independent house, when four men barged inside and began threatening him at knife-point to hand over the valuables.

His wife, who was on the first floor, noticed this and immediately locked herself in the bedroom and called the police control room. Within minutes, a police patrol vehicle that was nearby, rushed to their rescue. When the men heard the police siren, they escaped.Thereafter, Gerry registered a complaint with the Neelankarai police station, who collected CCTV footage to trace the suspects. Gerry works as a teacher in an international school and the couple have been residing in the house for a couple of months. Police suspect a known person to be involved in the incident.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp