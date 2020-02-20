Alert woman thwarts gang’s burglary bid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-member gang’s attempt to rob an American couple at their residence at Neelankarai was foiled, when with presence of mind, the woman alerted the police control room and the patrol vehicle reached on time to rescue the couple. On Monday night, Gerry (43) was on the ground floor of the independent house, when four men barged inside and began threatening him at knife-point to hand over the valuables.

His wife, who was on the first floor, noticed this and immediately locked herself in the bedroom and called the police control room. Within minutes, a police patrol vehicle that was nearby, rushed to their rescue. When the men heard the police siren, they escaped.Thereafter, Gerry registered a complaint with the Neelankarai police station, who collected CCTV footage to trace the suspects. Gerry works as a teacher in an international school and the couple have been residing in the house for a couple of months. Police suspect a known person to be involved in the incident.

