Chepauk chokes as 15k take out anti-CAA rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping 15,000 people took part in the rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, held at the Wallajah Road on Wednesday, despite the Madras High Court refraining protesters from laying siege to the Assembly. The protest was organised by Tamil Nadu Islamia Iyakkangal Matrum Arasiyal Katchigalin Koottamaippu. Leaders of DMK, Congress, VCK, and CPI(M) participated. Protests were also held across the State in which thousands participated.

The court on Tuesday refrained protesters from laying siege to the Assembly, demanding the government adopt a resolution against the Central Act. However, as per the plan, protesters started marching from Kalaivanar Arangam towards the Secretariat at 10.30 am on Wednesday. As the police stopped them near the Chepauk stadium, a makeshift stage was set up there and protests continued till 12.30pm. Security was also beefed up at the Assembly, and four drones were deployed to monitor the agitators. The stretch of Wallajah Road between the stadium and Anna Salai was overflowing with protesters, including women and children. Full coverage:

Traffic comes to standstill

Traffic came to standstill between 10 am and 1 pm on Island Grounds and surrounding areas. Office-goers using the stretch had a tough time. Meanwhile, volunteers ensured all protesters had enough food and water. DMK's VP Duraisamy said CAA affects not just Muslims but everyone.

''Lakhs of Sri Lankan Tamils are living here. These protests are for them as well,'' he said.At Old Washermenpet, the epicentre of the current bout of agitations, protests continued for the sixth consecutive day. Through the lean patch in the afternoon, there were about 200 people at the protest venue. Members of SDPI, who had met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday, maintained that the protest would continue till a resolution against CAA is adopted in Assembly.