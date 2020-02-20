Home Cities Chennai

Drooling over delicious dumplings

Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, the paniyarams are cooked to perfection and explode into happy flavours with every bite. 

Published: 20th February 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kuzhip serves paniyarams and momos. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Guliyappa, paddu, ponganalu or kuzhi paniyaram. The humble ball-shaped dumplings conjure up vivid images of a childhood snack commonly devoured in south Indian households. Praveen Kumar’s year-old eatery Kuzhip serves up varieties of this steamed delicacy with dollops of nostalgia in sizeable portions. The 300-sq-ft shop on the road leading to a subway for two-wheelers in Kodambakkam is hard to miss. “We started with two basic varieties in paniyaram and momo. It has gradually developed to eight varieties in paniyaram and seven in momo. I wanted to revive this healthy snack for the next generation. The recipes are my wife Padmaja’s. She learnt it from her mother. The innovative part is with batter and choice of ingredients in paniyaram, and stuffings in momo,” said Praveen, a first-time entrepreneur. 

Bite-sized treats

Their extensive list of paniyaram includes curd paniyaram, coconut paniyaram, kara paniyaram, corn paniyaram, millet paniyaram and ginger-garlic paniyaram. Each plate has six pieces and is served with three types of colourful chutneys that vary every day. Beetroot chutney is their specialty. We’re served ghee podi paniyaram which is said to be a crowd-puller here. The paniyaram is prepared on a cast iron pan with several small moulds. The trick is to ensure that every mould is constantly filled with several spoons of rice bran oil (or oil of your choice) until the end of preparation. The batter that has a mix of healthy and homegrown ingredients such as millet variants and lentils is gently poured into every mould. They’re turned and tossed in intervals. Once the consistency is achieved, the balls are taken out and generously seasoned with homemade podi and soaked in ghee.

Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, the paniyarams are cooked to perfection and explode into happy flavours with every bite. We also tried the moderately sweet, palm jaggery paniyaram. We relished the crunchiness of cashews and raisins stuffing. “Evenings are crowded. Sales have picked up with delivery service. However, regular patrons prefer to drop by. We will also be bringing fusion versions such as paneer and cheese ball paniyaram. Patrons are raving about the podi used in ghee podi paniyaram. I suggested my wife make packets of them to sell at our store. A lot of thought has gone into the ingredients of it,” said Praveen. 

Healthy made tasty
The joint also has an interesting line-up of steamed and pan-fried momos accompanied with sweet and spicy sauce. The dough for momos is made in-house and the freshness of it reflects in the thin texture. The stuffing options offer cheese corn, paneer, mushroom, aloo cheese, and their specialty aloo butter. We tasted the airy aloo butter momo and there’s no denying that it goes light on the stomach. 

“We don’t use frozen momo packets. Everything is made from scratch. The filling is stuffed in a way that it doesn’t spill out. We also have a pocket-friendly momo and paniyaram combo for college kids. There’s no preservative or chemical colours involved in the making,” said Praveen. The snack also makes for a great breakfast, lunch and dinner option. Praveen plans to open another outlet soon. 

Priced from Rs 70. For details, call: 9940045678Address: Old No 7 New, No 15, Rangarajapuram Main Rd, Kodambakkam

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp