Two arrested for killing auto driver

CHENNAI: A day after an autorickshaw driver was found dead with his head smashed with a stone, the Avadi tank factory police arrested two of his relatives. They were identified as Gunasekaran (57) of Katpadi, and his brother Muniappan (54) of Kovilpadhagai. Investigations revealed that the deceased Rajesh, had allegedly misbehaved with Gunasekaran’s wife when she was staying with Rajesh’s mother. “Gunasekaran and his brother decided to take revenge by calling Rajesh home for a drink and then killing him. They dumped his body near a meat shop,” police said. The duo has been remanded.
