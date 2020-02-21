Home Cities Chennai

Crane operator detained for questioning over mishap during 'Indian 2' shooting

The operator had been earlier booked for various offences under IPC including causing death by negligence.

Published: 21st February 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

A crane lies sideways after it crashed on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 in Chennai

A crane lies sideways after it crashed on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 in Chennai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A crane operator booked on charge of negligence in connection with the death of three technicians during the shoot of actor Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 here has been picked up for questioning, police said on Friday.

Three people, including an assistant director, were killed and nine others injured when the crane came crashing down on the sets of the movie at a private film city in suburban Nazrathpet on Wednesday. On Friday, a police official involved in the investigation of the case said the crane operator has been detained for questioning, but did not divulge any details.

The operator had been earlier booked for various offences under IPC including causing death by negligence. On reports that Haasan and film's director Shankar among others could be summoned for inquiry in connection with the case, the official said the future course of the case alone would determine that.

Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, were killed when the crane snapped late on Wednesday. Haasan on Thursday said he missed death by a 'whisker' saying, ace director Shankar could have also died had he not moved away from the spot just four seconds earlier.

"We escaped by a whisker. Four seconds before (the incident), the director (Shankar) and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine (Kajal Aggarwal)," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian 2 Indian 2 accident Indian 2 crane mishap Chennai police Indian 2 crane operator
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp