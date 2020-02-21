GLIM holds start-up talk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management, recently hosted its 12th International Entrepreneurship Conference on Thursday. The event was hosted with eminent industry professionals and senior academicians, who spoke about incubation environment of startups in Tamil Nadu, a statement said. They discussed about existing entrepreneurial challenges. The conference was hosted by the Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) and Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator (AGBI).

