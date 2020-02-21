SIMS docs remove rare tumour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at SIMS Hospital successfully removed an ameloblastoma, a rare tumour, weighing 1 kg, from the lower jaw of a 38-year-old man from Tanzania. According to a release,”He had been suffering from pain for the last 14 years. He couldn’t chew. It affected his overall quality of life. The patient was referred to SIMS by his government. The tumour was causing severe pain, swelling and facial deformity.” It required a reconstruction of the entire mandible.