SIMS docs remove rare tumour

CHENNAI: Doctors at SIMS Hospital successfully removed an ameloblastoma, a rare tumour, weighing 1 kg, from the lower jaw of a 38-year-old man from Tanzania. According to a release,”He had been suffering from pain for the last 14 years. He couldn’t chew. It affected his overall quality of life. The patient was referred to SIMS by his government. The tumour was causing severe pain, swelling and facial deformity.” It required a reconstruction of the entire mandible.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra politics
Forget differences and fight against divisive forces: Mamata attacks BJP on Language Day
Seven charged in Vietnam over deaths of 39 migrants in UK truck
Government order against 'zero output' health workers creates stir in Madhya Pradesh
Banners with BJP symbol and message requesting Sovan Chatterjee to take up reins of Kolkata put up
Mob attacks Assam Rifles vehicle after arrest of NSCN(IM) cadre