Roxygen is back with a fresh brew

Barracuda Brew, the new resto-bar in Nungambakkam, will play host to Chennai-based band Roxygen and a line-up of special guests.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barracuda Brew, the new resto-bar in Nungambakkam, will play host to Chennai-based band Roxygen and a line-up of special guests. If you’re familiar with the city’s music scene, the band name should already have you squealing with excitement.

Formed in 2003, Roxygen took the city by storm with their repertoire of classic rock sounds, inspired by the likes of musical legends — Whitesnake and Santana, to name a few. And this time around, they’re ready to recreate all the rage today by kicking off the Barracuda Brew’s Cuda Bass Trap, a bi-monthly music experience. “The whole concept behind Barracuda Brew is to have a marriage between a music studio and a bar, making the space perfect for great acoustics,” says Naveen Howie, one of the brains behind the venture.

A music experience like no other, the show today features Roxygen paying tribute to one of their biggest influences, Pink Floyd, and it’s not their first time. “We did a theatrical rock-opera performance of Pink Floyd in 2013, but this session is a more stripped back version of it. It’s just about the music, with no other distractions,” says Sean Bout, the sound engineer for Roxygen. The band comprises Timothy Madhukar, Jim Satya, Keith Peters, Sudhin Prabhakar and Joshua Raj. Taking a brief hiatus due to hectic schedules, this event  marks a reunion for the band. “All I can say is that Roxygen is back, and we hope Chennai is ready for it,” adds Sean. The show starts at 7.30 pm. For details, call: 7358055555
 

