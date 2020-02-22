Space only for some?

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the current protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR, the discussion on public spaces has become more relevant now than ever before. History is replete with instances of the strong link between politics of change and public spaces. Think Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bal Thackeray.

Earlier this week, a panel seating TM Krishna, vocalist, N Ram, journalist, Mathangi Krishnamoorthy, anthropologist, and Madhav Raman, architect, moderated by anthropologist, Karen Coelho discussed the significance of public spaces in India’s history and current governance. The discussion, The Politics Of Public Spaces, was in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Plan in New Delhi. “The project involves the construction of a new Parliament building. It also involves the demolition of existing buildings along two sides of the Rajpath to make way for 10 government office complexes,” said Madhav, who is also associated with LokPATH (People for the Appropriate Transformation of Habitats) India.

The new structure has been designed with space accessible for the public. “Public spaces near government buildings have played a pivotal role in having the public be heard. Even today, they are used for leisure as well as protest,” said Krishna. “It’s like clearing slums in the city because they do not please the eye. The public is being pushed away from its own governance,” voiced Mathangi. Using examples of the Gateway of India in Mumbai and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Madhav said,“The spaces are open as a sign of safe gathering. When you surround a public space with government buildings, it may not encourage free will.”

“There is a reason why most public spaces in Delhi are situated near government buildings and homes of the President and other ministerial officials. That’s why protests there are most effective to transpire the common opinion to the government,” said Krishna.

