Home Cities Chennai

Space only for some?

The new structure has been designed with space accessible for the public. “Public spaces near government buildings have played a pivotal role in having the public be heard.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The discussion was titled The Politics Of Public Spaces

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the current protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR, the discussion on public spaces has become more relevant now than ever before. History is replete with instances of the strong link between politics of change and public spaces. Think Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bal Thackeray.

Earlier this week, a panel seating TM Krishna, vocalist, N Ram, journalist, Mathangi Krishnamoorthy, anthropologist, and Madhav Raman, architect, moderated by anthropologist, Karen Coelho discussed the significance of public spaces in India’s history and current governance. The discussion, The Politics Of Public Spaces, was in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Plan in New Delhi. “The project involves the construction of a new Parliament building. It also involves the demolition of existing buildings along two sides of the Rajpath to make way for 10 government office complexes,” said Madhav, who is also associated with LokPATH (People for the Appropriate Transformation of Habitats) India. 

The new structure has been designed with space accessible for the public. “Public spaces near government buildings have played a pivotal role in having the public be heard. Even today, they are used for leisure as well as protest,” said Krishna. “It’s like clearing slums in the city because they do not please the eye. The public is being pushed away from its own governance,” voiced Mathangi. Using examples of the Gateway of India in Mumbai and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Madhav said,“The spaces are open as a sign of safe gathering. When you surround a public space with government buildings, it may not encourage free will.”  
“There is a reason why most public spaces in Delhi  are situated near government buildings and homes of the President and other ministerial officials. That’s why protests there are most effective to transpire the common opinion to the government,” said Krishna.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp