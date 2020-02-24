25 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from RPF personnel’s house in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 25 sovereigns of jewellery were allegedly stolen from a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel’s house in Ayanavaram. According to police, K Ravichandran (50), a head constable posted at RPF headquarters in Chennai Central, had gone to a relative’s house along with his wife and kids for a couple of days in January. Immediately after returning, Ravichandran’s wife had kept the jewellery in two cupboards. On Saturday, she claimed that the jewels were missing. However, there were no signs of forced entry into the house.