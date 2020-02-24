Class XII student dies as bike rams parked lorry in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class XII student died and the pillion rider was injured after the bike they were riding on rammed a parked lorry at Red Hills on Saturday afternoon. Surendar and his friend Dhanush Balaji, both studying at a private school in Red Hills, had gone for a marathon on Saturday. “While returning on Surendar’s father’s two-wheeler, the duo rammed a parked lorry near Ambedkar Nagar,” a police officer said. Passersby rushed the duo to a hospital, where Surendar succumbed to his injuries. Dhanush is undergoing treatment.