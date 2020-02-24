Elderly woman found dead at Chennai home; police find no external injuries, no forced entry 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old woman, Valliammal, was found dead at her house at Gandhipuram in Vyasarapadi on Saturday evening. Relatives of the deceased claimed that gold and cash kept in the house had gone missing and the woman had been murdered for gain.

The police, however, said the post-mortem report did not show any external injury on the deceased. Police also said there were no signs of forced entry in the house. Chances of murder at a house situated in such a congested locality going unnoticed are less.

“We have lifted fingerprints from the house to check if anybody had entered the house and stolen valuables,” an officer said. Valliammal was staying with her son and daughter-in-law. Vyasarapadi police have registered a case of suspicious death.