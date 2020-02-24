Madurai Kamaraj University, SBI launch Combo Card for students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) in association with State Bank of India (SBI) launched Combo Card for its students. It is a smart ID card which can be used as a student ID card as well as an international ATM debit card.

The co-branded Combo Card will be a photo card with roll number and abbreviated name of the University on its face. It is a debit card which can be used at ATM/Pos/e-com and will serve as an identity card for the students and also as an access card for non-financial functions like access control, usage at classrooms, lab, library, seminar hall, hostel and attendance. MKU is the first educational institution in Tamil Nadu to introduce the Combo Card in collaboration with SBI. The bank has already introduced this card in Manipal Institutions and College of Engineering, Pune.

The launch function was held on February 20 at Madurai Kamaraj Univeristy. Vice-chancellor M Krishnan and deputy managing director, synergy and chief digital officer Swaminathan J, launched the Combo Card and distributed them to students. Vinay M Tonse, CGM (Chennai Circle), Giridhara Kini, CGM(wealth), B Sankar, GM (NW-II), Sankar Natesan, registrar, and M Ramakrishnan, manager syndicate, graced the event.