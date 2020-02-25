Rs 1.5 trillion to change how we travel

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: In a major development, the CMDA has given its approval for the mega Rs 1.5 lakh crore Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). Sources say the final draft has been cleared and sent to the government.

The CMP has drawn up the road map for transportation in Chennai city till 2048, and sources of investment in the short, medium, and long term. The CMP, sources say, lays stress on public transport to reduce pollution by the year 2048. Short-term proposals to this effect include: footpaths, cycle tracks, junction improvements, electric buses, pedestrian malls, area traffic control centres, smart signals, and grade separators.

In the medium-term, the CMP proposes building of road over bridges, multi-modal transit hubs, and bus terminals, while long-term proposals include satellite town ring roads, truck terminals, bus-based transit system, rail-based underground and elevated systems. Several departments will have to come together to execute the CMP. This includes, CMDA, Greater Chennai Corporation, Traffic Police Department, Southern Railway, MTC, NHAI, TNPCB, RTO, PWD, Smart City Limited, and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure and Financial Services among others. Academicians and eminent colleges would be involved in studying mobility solutions for the city. To promote growth, the CMP proposes to have a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 2.5 along radial roads and proposed Metro Rail corridors, and an FSI of 4 along Outer Ring Road.

Four bus terminals?

Currently, there are two Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) for Chennai, one in Koyambedu and other in Madhavaram. The CMP proposes two more such facilities. One in Kilambakkam, near Vandalur, for buses going to Coimbatore, Salem and Madurai, and another in Tiruninravur for services to Bengaluru.

Mega investment, mega benefits

Future growthcorridors

IT Corridor alongthe OMR

NH-32 Kathiparato Urapakkam

NH-716 Padi toThiruninravur

NH-48 Chennai-Bengaluru

NH-16 Chennai-West Bengal, via Red Hill and Puzhal

Thiruvottiyur- Ponneri

Many commercial projects likely in next 15 years in these areas

Marai Malai Nagar

Irungattukottai

Sriperumbudhur

Thiruvallur

Gummudipoondi

Traffic Control Centres

Traffic Control Centres to control movement of vehicles have been identified in North Chennai (Flower Bazaar, Washermanpet and Madhavaram); West Chennai (Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Pulianthope); South

Chennai (T.Nagar, Adyar and Mount) and East Chennai (Vepery, Mylapore and Triplicane)

Increasing space

Along major mobility centres will enhance existing and proposed public transport systems, according to

the study.

RAIL TRANSIT CORRIDORS

C1 Padiyanallur-Madhavaram-Siruseri

C2 Thiruvottiyur-Madhavaram- Sholinganallur-ECR

C3 Airport-Avadi-Redhills

C4 Siruseri-Pattabiram via ORR

C5 Light House-Thirumazhisai

C6 Thirumangalam-Karunakaracheri

C7 Airport-Vandalur

C8 Koyambedu-Poonamallee

BUS TRANSIT CORRIDORS

C9 Porur-Kundrathur

C10 Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam-ECR

C11 Pattabiram-Ennore via ORR

C12 Tambaram-Guindy

C13 East Coast Road

C14 Kilpauk-Morai via CTH

CMA Boundary

Wide footpaths

Ideal width of 1.8m proposed for footpaths with a max height of 150mm from finished road surface. CMP has identified 1,358 km of roads where footpaths have to be built immediately