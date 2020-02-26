Blue Star launches premium, affordable residential split ACs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blue Star on Tuesday, announced the launch of its new range of ‘premium-yet-affordable’ residential air conditioners. These are 3-star inverter split air conditioners, starting from Rs31,990 for a 1 ton-split AC and from Rs37,990 for a 1.5 ton split AC, according to a release.

“Each unit comes with a built-in voltage stabiliser that ensures trouble-free operations across a wide range of input voltage, from 160V to 270V, without the need for an external voltage stabiliser,” the release said.

Blue Star has not only enabled easy financing options for those looking to purchase these ACs but also has cash-back offers via tie-ups with banks and financing firms. The ACs come with a comprehensive warranty for the first year and a warranty of 10 years for the compressor. There are also options for extended warranty from the second year for the next five years.