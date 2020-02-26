Home Cities Chennai

Has the govt’s scooter for women scheme hit a speed bump?

It also made all women working on special time scale of pay, and whose annual income do not exceed `2.5 lakh, eligible.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:50 AM

File picture of women waiting to receive two wheelers as announced by the AIADMK Government under the Amma Scooter Scheme

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is the Corporation struggling to meet the yearly target of subsidising 9,519 two-wheelers under the Amma two-wheeler subsidy scheme? As per data for 2019-20, of the 8,000 applications received only 4,320 have been sanctioned so far. Several hundreds have been rejected at the zonal level itself, over reasons such as applicants lacking an LLR (learner’s permit).  For the year 2018-19, so far only 5,500 subsidies have been released. The rest are being processed, said officials. Last year, the eligibility criteria for the scheme was revised, to reach more women. The upper age limit was increased from 40 to 45, and the education bar of having appeared for Class-8 exams was removed.   

It also made all women working on special time scale of pay, and whose annual income do not exceed `2.5 lakh, eligible. “To be honest, most bikes I have given through this scheme has gone to middle or upper-middle class women. Economically weak families have not benefitted,” says dealer VKR Vadivel. “This is because women need to have around `20,000 in hand for initial payment.” Vadivel says this month alone, of the 400 applications received 125 were rejected. “The most common reason for rejection is lack of LLRs,” adds Vadivel. Officials insisit that women should hold a license 45 days from when proceedings are issued.    

N Sathya, whose application was rejected at Teynampet zone, said, “I did not have an LLR. I am a fisher woman. I need a bike to transport fish. They told me it’s not possible for me to get proof of employment.” While the scheme provides 50 per cent cost of the bike or `25,000, whichever is lesser, rest of the money should come from the buyer. In most cases, buyers try to take loans from private financiers. However, the scheme does not allow the vehicle registration to be changed for a minimum period of three years. This makes borrowing money difficult.  

How to apply
Women working within corporation limits can download application from http://www.tamilnadumahalir.org. The filled-in forms may be submitted in person or by registered/speed post at zonal offices or Ripon Building. Aadhaar card, salary certificate/employer’s certificate/self declaration for self employed, driving licence/LLR, bank passbook first page with account no. & IFSC code, community certificate, ID card from organisation, if available, invoice/quotation for vehicle to be purchased and proof of employment is needed.

