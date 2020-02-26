Home Cities Chennai

New dawn for Delta: ONGC’s hydrocarbon proposal returned

Plan to drill 20 onshore wells returned by Centre reportedly after PSAZ notification  

Published: 26th February 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the Union Environment Ministry has returned the new hydrocarbon project proposed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in the Cauvery delta region, which the State government has notified as Protected Special Agriculture Zone (PSAZ). ONGC had proposed to drill 20 onshore hydrocarbon wells for production of oil and gas in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Karaikal. The proposal was submitted to the Ministry in September last year seeking Terms of Reference (ToR) to conduct Environment Impact Assessment (EIA). 

Since then, the project was returned thrice for shortcomings. The latest on February 15 was reportedly owing to PSAZ notification. Under the gazette notification, the State government has prohibited exploration, drilling and extraction of oil and natural gas, and other hydrocarbons in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and select blocks in Cuddalore and Pudukkottai. As per the ONGC project documents, 15 out of total 20 wells are proposed to be dug-up in Nagapattinam and one well in Kattumannakoil block in Cuddalore, which is protected under PSAZ notification. In the application, ONGC claimed that the demand for petroleum products was increasing rapidly and hence, there was an urgent need to boost exploration efforts to reduce imports from Gulf countries. 

Shambu Kallolikar, principal secretary, Environment and Forests Department, told Express that ONGC and other companies proposing new hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu have to rework their ventures around PSAZ notification. “The current and ongoing oil business will not be disturbed in the notified area, but no new hydrocarbon project will be allowed,” he said. “The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has also recognised our concerns and assured us that no fresh block allotments will be made without the consent of the State government.” M Giridhar, Chief General Manager (Geology) of Block-1 Cauvery Basin, ONGC, who submitted the application to the Environment Ministry was not available to comment.

The fragile Cauvery basin had been witnessing a spurt in exploration and production activities in recent past with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas steering a plethora of reforms. Last year alone, proposals for drilling 489 hydrocarbon wells in Tamil Nadu were made to the Environment Ministry, of which ONGC accounts for 215 wells, and Cairn Oil and Gas for 274 wells.

ONGC dilemma

The Block, where the project is proposed, was awarded to ONGC by the Government of India for hydrocarbon exploration for a period of six years with extension of 2 years under HELP/OALP Bid Round- III.

The Block covers an area of 459.83 sq km in onshore out of which 386.53 sq km in Tamil Nadu (14.74 sq km in Cuddalore and 371.79 sq km in Nagapattinam) and 73.30 sq km in Karaikal region of Puducherry

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp